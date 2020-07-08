Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Short Interest Update

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the June 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 781,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of POR traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,813. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.11 and its 200-day moving average is $51.05. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $37.83 and a 52-week high of $63.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 64.44%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $44.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.69.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 202,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,622 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 10,022 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 22,007 shares in the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

