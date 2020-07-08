Predictive Technology Group (NASDAQ:PRED) Stock Price Up 7%

Predictive Technology Group (NASDAQ:PRED)’s stock price rose 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46, approximately 173,858 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 715,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Predictive Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.68.

Predictive Technology Group (NASDAQ:PRED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter.

About Predictive Technology Group (NASDAQ:PRED)

Predictive Technology Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes discoveries and technologies involved in novel molecular diagnostic, therapeutic, and human cellular and tissue-based products (HCT/Ps). The company operates in two segments, Human Cell and Tissues Products (HCT/Ps) and Diagnostics and Therapeutics.

