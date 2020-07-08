Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) Trading Down 1.5%

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2020

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI) shares fell 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 105.89 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 105.89 ($1.30), 4,280 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.50 ($1.32).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Premier Miton Group in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $168.97 million and a P/E ratio of 14.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 105.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 127.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

In other news, insider Piers Godfrey Harrison bought 1,855 shares of Premier Miton Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of £1,799.35 ($2,214.31).

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Miton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Miton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit