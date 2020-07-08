Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) Trading Down 1.5%

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI) shares fell 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 105.89 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 105.89 ($1.30), 4,280 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.50 ($1.32).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Premier Miton Group in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $168.97 million and a P/E ratio of 14.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 105.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 127.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

In other news, insider Piers Godfrey Harrison bought 1,855 shares of Premier Miton Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of £1,799.35 ($2,214.31).

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Miton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Miton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.