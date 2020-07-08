Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.77 Billion

Analysts expect Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) to report sales of $16.77 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.52 billion. Procter & Gamble posted sales of $17.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full-year sales of $70.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.77 billion to $70.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $71.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.28 billion to $72.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Procter & Gamble.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PG. Citigroup lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

NYSE PG traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $122.89. 6,493,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,673,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.03. The company has a market cap of $301.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.43, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $128.09.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 404,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $45,736,729.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,721.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,963,114 shares of company stock worth $1,067,197,986 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $3,338,757,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 72.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,768,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,204 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 66.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,508,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

