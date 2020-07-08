ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) is Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,963 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short S&P500 makes up approximately 3.3% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $5,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 75,802 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth about $803,000. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 559.3% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,937,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,514,000 after buying an additional 1,643,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth about $280,000.

NYSEARCA:SH traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,955,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,152,750. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.49. ProShares Short S&P500 has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $33.19.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

