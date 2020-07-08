QP Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,980 VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,712,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,702,000 after buying an additional 872,584 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 182.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,235,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,184,000 after buying an additional 798,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 59,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 29,228 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.96. The company had a trading volume of 34,147,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,771,188. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $39.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.15.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

