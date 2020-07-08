QP Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

QP Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 31.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 154,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,652,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,747,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,328,000 after acquiring an additional 222,676 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,375,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,079,000.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.39. 14,734,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,907,645. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.39. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

