QP Wealth Management LLC Has $311,000 Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

QP Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 511.4% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,798,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,037,291. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

