QP Wealth Management LLC Has $906,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

QP Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,433 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VZ stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.38. The company had a trading volume of 15,310,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,812,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.10. The company has a market capitalization of $227.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

