QP Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

QP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $460,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 9,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JSML traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.30. 4,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,052. Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $48.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JSML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.