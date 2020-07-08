QP Wealth Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

QP Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,309 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 2.9% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Retirement Network increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 770 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $201,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $124,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total transaction of $2,950,926.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,076 shares of company stock valued at $14,963,286 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $238.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.50.

FB traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.58. 29,763,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,633,055. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $693.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $247.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.11.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.