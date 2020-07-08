QP Wealth Management LLC Sells 606 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

QP Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,268 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 1.3% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,571 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.66. The company had a trading volume of 13,591,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,842,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $210.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Imperial Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.36.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

