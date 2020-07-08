QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Campbell Capital Management Inc.

Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,010 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,640 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 4.6% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,029,055 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $93,858,000 after buying an additional 214,561 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 83.7% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 30,758 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 14,010 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $8,510,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.6% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,123 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 463,397 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $42,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James cut shares of QUALCOMM to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.57.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $967,811.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at $314,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.39 on Wednesday, hitting $93.53. 6,681,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,907,131. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.90 and a 200 day moving average of $82.05. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The company has a market capitalization of $104.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

