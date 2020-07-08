Radium (RADS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $7,943.00

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. Radium has a market cap of $1.69 million and $7,943.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00004503 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Radium has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Radium alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00019699 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000559 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 66.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Radium Profile

RADS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2015. Radium’s total supply is 4,065,979 coins and its circulating supply is 4,047,970 coins. Radium’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . The official website for Radium is radiumcore.org . Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Radium Coin Trading

Radium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.