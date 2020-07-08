Raia Drogasil (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Shares Down 0.9%

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) dropped 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.60 and last traded at $21.60, approximately 2,371 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 10,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.80.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raia Drogasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.95.

Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicines, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics, dermocosmetics, and specialty medicines in Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, it operated through a network of 1,610 drugstores under the Raia, Drogasil, and Farmasil brands in 20 states of Brazil.

