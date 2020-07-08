Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Acquires 16,062 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,062 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHG. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.83. 493,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,095. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.25 and a fifty-two week high of $106.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.71.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

