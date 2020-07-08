Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.7% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $404,000. Finally, BHF RG Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $9,347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded up $3.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.99. 30,194,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,075,266. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $260.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.424 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

