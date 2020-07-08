Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Has $14.56 Million Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 281,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 16.9% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $14,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $725,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 43.7% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $13,585,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 141,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 15,483 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 574.7% during the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 83,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 71,272 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO remained flat at $$51.57 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,314,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,561. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.61 and its 200-day moving average is $51.23.

