Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,954 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 15.0% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $12,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,751,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6,225.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,963,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,764 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,899,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,285,000 after purchasing an additional 664,326 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 22,251,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,744,000 after purchasing an additional 613,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,017,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,678,000 after purchasing an additional 356,387 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.13. 568,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,836. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.69. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $37.79 and a 12 month high of $61.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

