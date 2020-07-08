Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Invests $279,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 101 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.3% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $294,639,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $2,313,511,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,768,454,000 after purchasing an additional 147,641 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,968,262,000 after purchasing an additional 312,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $80.99 on Wednesday, hitting $3,081.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,023,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,465,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1,504.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,069.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,609.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,174.55.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. China International Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,693.66.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.