Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Price Tops $0.0004

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 21% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 7th. One Raven Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $1.50 million and $6,878.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $184.80 or 0.01991721 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00180938 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00062958 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000826 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00114791 BTC.

Raven Protocol Token Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,212,272,109 tokens. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com

Raven Protocol Token Trading

Raven Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.