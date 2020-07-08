Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Trading 0.9% Higher

Recruit Holdings Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:RCRRF)’s share price traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.58 and last traded at $33.49, 1,201 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 73% from the average session volume of 4,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Recruit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Recruit had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Recruit Holdings Co Ltd will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF)

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing segments. The company operates Indeed.com, which aggregates various job listings from information found on company career pages, job search sites, and other online sources.

