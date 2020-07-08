Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.97 and last traded at $25.97, approximately 1,556 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 2,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.95.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.74.

About Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF)

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

