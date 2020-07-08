Reviewing Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) & Palomar (NYSE:PLMR)

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) and Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Palomar alerts:

This table compares Palomar and Cna Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palomar $113.30 million 18.72 $10.62 million $1.73 50.54 Cna Financial $10.77 billion 0.77 $1.00 billion $3.59 8.50

Cna Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Palomar. Cna Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Palomar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Palomar and Cna Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palomar 28.53% 18.64% 10.60% Cna Financial 5.76% 8.40% 1.64%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.2% of Palomar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.3% of Cna Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Palomar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Cna Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Palomar and Cna Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palomar 0 1 6 0 2.86 Cna Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Palomar currently has a consensus price target of $67.67, suggesting a potential downside of 22.61%. Given Palomar’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Palomar is more favorable than Cna Financial.

Volatility & Risk

Palomar has a beta of -0.1, indicating that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cna Financial has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Palomar beats Cna Financial on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Palomar Company Profile

There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc.

Cna Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products. The company also provides property insurance products, such as property, marine, boiler, and machinery coverages; casualty insurance products comprising workers' compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages; specialized loss-sensitive insurance programs and total risk management services; and run-off long term policies. In addition, it offers long-tail exposures comprising commercial automobile liability, workers compensation, general and medical professional liability, other professional and management liability, and assumed reinsurance run-off and products liability; and short-tail exposures comprising property, commercial automobile physical damage, marine, surety, and warranty. The company markets its products through independent agents, brokers, and general underwriters to customers small, medium, and large businesses; insurance companies; associations; professionals; and other groups in the marine, oil and gas, construction, manufacturing, life science, property, financial services, healthcare, and technology industries. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. CNA Financial Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Loews Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.