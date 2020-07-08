Robinson PLC (LON:RBN) Raises Dividend to GBX 3.50 Per Share

Robinson PLC (LON:RBN) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This is a boost from Robinson’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON RBN opened at GBX 112 ($1.38) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.42, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 90.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 76.70. Robinson has a 12 month low of GBX 42 ($0.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 112.50 ($1.38). The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Robinson in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Robinson plc manufactures and sells plastic and paperboard packaging products in the United Kingdom and the European Union. It offers various plastic packaging products comprising injection molding products, such as thin walled containers, hinged caps, wide mouth closures, overcaps and plugs, tamper evident tubs and lids, pudding basins, aerosol actuators and overcaps, thick and thin walled jars, CRCs, specialist moldings and devices, and multi-chamber jars; blow molding products, which cover integral handles, trigger sprays, shampoo, shower gel, wide mouth jars, laundry care, automotive, dosing packs, jerry cans, and toilet cleaners/bleach; and injection stretch blow molding products.

