Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,850,000 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the June 15th total of 7,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently commented on RY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,139,481,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 182.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,914,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821,775 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,221,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,395 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1,279.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,486,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,879 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,381,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RY traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,398. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.87 and a 200-day moving average of $69.70. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $82.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $96.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.36). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a $0.7839 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.89%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

