SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) will post earnings of ($2.67) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for SAGE Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.90). SAGE Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($3.28) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($9.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.66) to ($7.32). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($9.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.85) to ($6.34). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SAGE Therapeutics.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.17) by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 million. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.13% and a negative net margin of 7,406.75%. SAGE Therapeutics’s revenue was up 391.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.37) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised SAGE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut SAGE Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.11.

NASDAQ:SAGE traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.40. 843,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,372. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.68. SAGE Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $193.56. The company has a current ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SAGE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

About SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

