salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,478 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,411,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,343,894,000 after purchasing an additional 113,370 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,091,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,737,125,000 after purchasing an additional 216,205 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,565,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,559,929,000 after purchasing an additional 278,879 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,282,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded up $3.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,226,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,944,916. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $201.20. The company has a market cap of $176.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,112.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.77.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.72, for a total value of $988,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,788 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,923.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $41,792.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,175.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 570,376 shares of company stock worth $101,030,949. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

