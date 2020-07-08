Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stock Position Increased by Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 505,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,112 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 14.3% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $12,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of SCHE stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.96. 1,822,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,038,634. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.20. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

