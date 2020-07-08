Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS) Raises Dividend to GBX 2.06 Per Share

Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.06 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This is an increase from Securities Trust of Scotland’s previous dividend of $1.45. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON STS opened at GBX 196 ($2.41) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 188.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 188.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $204.61 million and a PE ratio of 8.67. Securities Trust of Scotland has a 12 month low of GBX 140.50 ($1.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 216 ($2.66).
Securities Trust of Scotland Company Profile
