Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS) Raises Dividend to GBX 2.06 Per Share

Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.06 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This is an increase from Securities Trust of Scotland’s previous dividend of $1.45. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON STS opened at GBX 196 ($2.41) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 188.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 188.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $204.61 million and a PE ratio of 8.67. Securities Trust of Scotland has a 12 month low of GBX 140.50 ($1.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 216 ($2.66).

Get Securities Trust of Scotland alerts:

Securities Trust of Scotland Company Profile

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Securities Trust of Scotland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Securities Trust of Scotland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.