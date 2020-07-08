Short Interest in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Declines By 19.4%

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the June 15th total of 2,890,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LPX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.90 per share, for a total transaction of $109,500.00. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,644,151 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $197,132,000 after buying an additional 1,361,799 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 142,300 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 30,645 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $17,910,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $64,943,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 100,031 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 19,692 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPX traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.10. 1,455,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,903. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $34.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,612.61 and a beta of 1.71.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

