Short Interest in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Drops By 23.5%

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the June 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 760,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock traded down $2.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.86. 524,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,676. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $49.57 and a 52-week high of $100.99.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 29.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,688,000 after acquiring an additional 14,417 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 0.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 548,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,825,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,362,000 after purchasing an additional 88,909 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 10.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 44.4% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 28,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAN. Barclays lowered ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. CL King cut their price target on ManpowerGroup from $107.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.45.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

