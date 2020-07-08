Short Interest in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Declines By 24.6%

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the June 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 574,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

MSM traded up $1.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.87. The stock had a trading volume of 658,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,204. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.00. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $44.93 and a one year high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $786.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.26 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSM shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 3,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $221,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth $920,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth $268,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 262,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,451,000 after buying an additional 114,528 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth $591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

