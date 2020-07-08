Short Interest in SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) Decreases By 12.5%

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,690,000 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the June 15th total of 24,780,000 shares. Currently, 20.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 83.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SM Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on SM Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Scotiabank lowered SM Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on SM Energy from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SM Energy from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.97.

Shares of SM Energy stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $3.42. 2,726,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,188,705. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 5.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.62.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

