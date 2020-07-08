Simon Property Group Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.30 (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 24th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th.

Simon Property Group has raised its dividend by an average of 310.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Simon Property Group has a payout ratio of 140.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Simon Property Group to earn $10.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.1%.

SPG opened at $66.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $165.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.47). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 68.08%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPG. Raymond James cut Simon Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.24.

In other news, Director Glyn Aeppel bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.50 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $420,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

