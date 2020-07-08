Skyharbour Resources (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Shares Up 8.2%

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF)’s share price shot up 8.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37, 12,910 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 25% from the average session volume of 10,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Several research firms recently commented on BKBEF. BMO Capital Markets cut Skyharbour Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. National Bank Financial lowered Skyharbour Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40.

