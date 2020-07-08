SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.88.

SM has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Stephens cut SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. MKM Partners raised their target price on SM Energy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen lowered SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SM Energy from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SM. Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 376.1% in the first quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 4,547,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592,278 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in SM Energy by 36.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,886,485 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903,195 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,653,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in SM Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,578,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SM Energy by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,910,696 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,477,000 after acquiring an additional 977,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SM Energy stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,726,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,188,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 5.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $12.91.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.51 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SM Energy will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

