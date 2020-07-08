SounDAC (XSD) Price Tops $0.0054 on Exchanges

SounDAC (CURRENCY:XSD) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 7th. SounDAC has a market capitalization of $78,214.13 and approximately $73,028.00 worth of SounDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SounDAC has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SounDAC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00027967 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000373 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

About SounDAC

SounDAC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. SounDAC’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. SounDAC’s official Twitter account is @MuseBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . SounDAC’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html . The official website for SounDAC is soundac.io

SounDAC Coin Trading

SounDAC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SounDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SounDAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SounDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

