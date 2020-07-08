SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 39,517 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 164.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 246.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000.

Shares of SPYG traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.62. 1,801,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,293,232. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.47. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

