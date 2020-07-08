SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,244 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. FMR LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 39,517 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 164.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 246.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000.

NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,802,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,239. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.47. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $46.82.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

