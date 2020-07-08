Swiss Re AG (VTX:SREN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Swiss Re AG (VTX:SREN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is CHF 90.89.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 96 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 100 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 99 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 80 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 91 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Swiss Re has a 1 year low of CHF 81.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

