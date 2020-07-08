Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Acquires Shares of 4,056 CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.8% in the first quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 4.1% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 22.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.41. 2,270,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,399,014. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52-week low of $114.18 and a 52-week high of $180.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.35.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.11). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

In related news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 198,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,378,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total transaction of $348,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,823.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $2,125,480. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.50.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

