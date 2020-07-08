Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.9% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $221,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.7% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,228,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 21,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,196,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded up $13.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,503.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,579,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,026.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,427.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,356.98. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.23 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,610.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,536.87.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

