Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Buys 4,084 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 47.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 0.8% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $974,104,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $703,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,342 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 967.2% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,891,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $162,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,842 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,782,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $669,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 57.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,092,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $352,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,994 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.31.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $135.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,703,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,840,857. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.36. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $138.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $101.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

