Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $1,985,537,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,104,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,092 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $227,508,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $55,808,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,136,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,534,000 after buying an additional 1,298,838 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,797,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,037,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

