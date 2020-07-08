Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Increases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $27,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Bank of America started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $91.40 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,748,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.28. 6,153,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,244,020. The company has a market capitalization of $146.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.32. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $100.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

