Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Invests $508,000 in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 784,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,411,000 after buying an additional 78,920 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,630,000 after acquiring an additional 11,488 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 404,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,087,000 after acquiring an additional 44,180 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total value of $7,899,458.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,966,162.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total value of $2,126,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,007.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,645 shares of company stock worth $11,414,046 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $218.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $159.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Dollar General from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.38.

Shares of DG traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.53. 2,185,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,507,127. Dollar General Corp. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $194.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.53.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.40%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

