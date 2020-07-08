Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Purchases 2,478 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,196 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 160.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total transaction of $37,202.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,289,772.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 9,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total value of $1,708,941.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,667.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,670 shares of company stock valued at $5,775,251. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Stryker from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.23.

SYK traded up $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.77. 1,017,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,106. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $226.30. The stock has a market cap of $68.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.