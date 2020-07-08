Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Purchases Shares of 72,489 Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 72,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 58.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zynga in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zynga in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zynga stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 26,187,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,190,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.86, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.37. Zynga Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $424.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.51 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zynga Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Zynga from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (up previously from $9.25) on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Zynga from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zynga from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.68.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 7,788 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $57,553.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,704.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $113,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 857,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,078,770.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 421,812 shares of company stock worth $3,724,091. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

