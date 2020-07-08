Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Raises Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.0% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VZ stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.38. 15,034,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,810,523. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

